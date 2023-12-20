How to Get Free Fenrir Haute Couture in Tower of Fantasy

Image: Hotta Studio

Christmas is just around the corner and Global Tower of Fantasy fans have more than enough to celebrate, as the game’s version 3.5 will feature the debut of a new main story chapter, that of Yan Miao, as well as that of a new and free winter-themed Fenrir Haute Couture.

But how can you unlock the new outfit for everyone’s favorite genius DJ? Here’s how to get the free Fenrir Fluffy White Chocolate Haute Couture in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Get the Free Fenrir Haute Couture in Tower of Fantasy

You will be able to get the free Fenrir Haute Couture in Tower of Fantasy by taking part in the version 3.5 exclusive Winter Festival event. More specifically, you will be able to get her Fluffy White Chocolate skin by taking part in the event’s many modes and then exchanging Store Tokens for it.

To complete the look, the outfit’s Zero Decibel weapon skin will also be available as part of the exchangeable pool. You will also be able to exchange your tokens for Red and Gold Nuclei, as well as for special vouchers and materials.

When Will the TOF Winter Festival Event Start and End?

The Winter Festival event will be live from the debut of version 3.5 on December 21, to January 8, 2024. During the event, players will also be able to get up to 2 Red Nuclei and 3 Special Vouchers for the upcoming Yan Miao Limited Order Banner by logging in daily from December 21 to December 26, 2023.

You will also be able to get 10 Red Nuclei as part of a second Daily Log-In event, which will debut on December 25 and run until January 8, 2024.

This guide was made while playing Tower of Fantasy on PC.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023