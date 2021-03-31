The Airship update has arrived for Among Us, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. With this update, Among Us finally gets the long-awaited Airship map (even though it was already accessible on Nintendo Switch due to an exploit). This new map features brand-new tasks and mechanics that are sure to spice up the typical shenanigans of an Among Us match. While the new map is the main highlight of this update, there are also a ton of new free cosmetic items that can be used on all existing maps. Here’s everything new with the Among Us Airship update.

Among Us Airship Update Patch Notes

The 4th map, and the biggest one yet

New tasks including jewel polishing, emptying trash (wow fun), and more

The ability to pick the room you start in

All new areas to explore (or get murdered in)

Improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms

New free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, rubber glove, and more!

Inspired by our other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection

The Airship map is the main focus of this update, bringing the total number of maps in Among Us to four. The Airship is the largest and most complex map the game has seen to date, and there are a few gameplay changes that will help keep things fresh. You can pick the room you want to start in on the Airship map which could allow for some sneaky plays, and there are new mobility options like ladders and moving platforms that players will have to keep track of as they roam the ship completing tasks or taking down crewmates.

What’s Next for Among Us?

Innersloth has revealed a few major updates and revamps coming to the game in the future.

A full art style revamp ! Puffballs has completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. Can’t wait for you to see that soon!

! Puffballs has completely updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process. Can’t wait for you to see that soon! L arger lobby sizes so you can play with up to 15 players. Considering The Airship’s size, we hope this will be a fun way to gather with even more of your friends.

so you can play with up to 15 players. Considering The Airship’s size, we hope this will be a fun way to gather with even more of your friends. More frequent, transparent updates from us! One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us. We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird!

The team has stated that a public roadmap will be released at some point, but there are currently no dates or release windows for these big features. Because

Among Us is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Innersloth site.