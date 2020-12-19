Among Us: How to Play the New Airship Map

The new Among Us Airship map won’t be officially released until early 2021, but there’s a glitch that lets you play the new map early on Nintendo Switch. This method works for both local and online games, and there’s a chance you could even see it in a public online game because of how widespread this exploit has become since its discovery. For now, the glitch can only be done on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but only the host needs to be on Switch. Once the game is set up, players on all platforms can join the lobby and try out the new map. Here’s how to play the new Among Us Airship map early.

How to Play the New Among Us Airship Map

This glitch only works on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but you can invite your friends on other platforms once you’ve set everything up. Here’s how to play the new Among Us Airship map:

Create a local game. Go to the laptop to change the game’s settings. Select the Airship map. Exit to the main menu and host an online game. Do not select a map when starting the online game. Invite friends or wait for people to join. Enjoy the new map!

If everything was done correctly, the game should start on the Airship map. This map is one of the largest areas in the game, and it’s filled with all-new tasks and trickery to spice up the everlasting battle between Crewmates and Imposters. You can choose which room to start in, there are ladders to help you navigate the different layers of the ship, and there are floating platforms that serve as shortcuts between areas.

Keep in mind that the map is still in development and isn’t set for a full release until early 2021, but it works pretty well right now. Things could very well change between now and the official release, but now’s a good time to get in early and start learning the layout and tasks on this new map.

Among Us is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The game is also coming to Xbox consoles in 2021, and a PlayStation port could potentially follow soon after.

- This article was updated on:December 19th, 2020