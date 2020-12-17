Among Us is Coming to Xbox One and Possibly PS4

A console version of Among Us is coming to Xbox One sometime next year, and a PS4 port could follow soon after. Announced on the official Xbox Twitter account, Among Us will be coming to Xbox consoles in 2021. The game recently launched on Nintendo Switch and released on Xbox Game Pass for PC just a few days ago, so console ports are just the next step in this mobile mega-hit’s path of expansion.

When Among Us launches on Xbox next year, it’ll be playable on both Xbox One consoles and Xbox Series X|S. It’s unlikely there will be any enhancements on Xbox Series X|S consoles, however. When it does release, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. For those of you not subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, Among Us will likely be listed at its typical $5 price that PC and Nintendo Switch players are being charged. Online multiplayer will also require an Xbox Live Gold subscription, just as the Nintendo Switch version requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play online.

At the time of writing, a PS4 port has not been outright confirmed by Sony, although the existence of an Xbox port implies that a PlayStation version is on the way soon after, especially since the game is already on other platforms like Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation port of Among Us could arrive after the Xbox version if Microsoft has some sort of timed exclusivity deal with Innersloth, which is the exact situation that happened with Fall Guys earlier this year. We’ll update this article if Sony or Innersloth confirms a PlayStation port.

Among Us is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are due out sometime in 2021, and a PS4 version could release around the same time.