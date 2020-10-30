Among Us – How to Get Christmas Hats

In case you’re one of the few unaware of Among Us, it is a social deduction game developed and published by InnerSloth for PC and mobile devices, where players are divided into crewmates and imposters. Crewmates complete various tasks to get the mission done, whereas the imposters try to take out the crewmates before all tasks are complete, without giving away their identity.

In Among Us, players can customize their characters with different outfits available in the game. While many will need to be purchased, there is a way to get some free outfits in the game, including some festive Christmas-themed hats in time for the upcoming season. This guide will show you how.

How to Get Christmas Hats

To get the Christmas hats for free, all you have to do is change your device’s date in your settings, specifically to December 24, 2019, a minute or two before midnight. After you change your device’s date and time, wait for midnight to strike on your device’s clock, then boot up the game. Afterward, start a new game, and you should find your newly acquired festive apparel on the computer in the waiting area.

As a disclaimer, these hats are automatically given out to players in December. Unfortunately, mobile players who want these hats will have to buy them as a bundle in the in-game store for $3.