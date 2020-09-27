Among Us- How to Sabotage

Among Us is a social deduction game developed and published by InnerSloth for PC and mobile devices, where players are divided into crewmates and impostors. Crewmates complete various tasks to get the mission done, while impostors try to take out the crewmates before all tasks are complete, without giving away their identity. While it’s been out since 2018, the game is currently gaining a surprisingly large number of players. In Among Us, sabotaging is a process whereby an impostor stops the progress of the crewmate’s tasks by trapping them or putting in them in danger with the intent to kill.

How to Sabotage

Sabotaging in Among Us is a detailed but straightforward process. First off, all you have to do is push the button labeled “sabotage” right next to the kill button. This brings up a map with several options you can use to stop all crewmates progress listed below.

Doors

This option can be used on most doors on the map. This method is especially useful for isolating your victim before you kill them and is quick enough to get away through a vent once the deed is done.

Lights

This option is a great method to confuse your victim while also remaining unseen. Once you’ve made the kill, you can quickly escape, and there’s a good chance that the body won’t be seen for a while.

O2

This option causes the oxygen in the area to deplete, and two crew members will have to work together to restore the oxygen hence making it a good distraction, or can be used to separate your victim from the group.

Communications

One of the most effective methods of sabotage. This option shuts down the navigational tools, tasks list, and other special functions such as the cameras and heart monitors. This method is especially useful to stop the crewmate’s movements, making them easier to pick off.

Reactor Meltdown

This is the most used method of sabotage. It causes an alarming noise and similar to the oxygen method, will need to be stopped by at least two crewmates, or everyone dies, and the game ends.

While each of these methods can be used multiple times mid-game, all have a 17-second cooldown, and some might take longer to pull off depending on the situation, so it’s best to plan accordingly to get the best results.