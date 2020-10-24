Among Us – How to Get Halloween Hats on Mobile and PC

Among Us already has a ton of costumes, hats, and pets on offer, but there are a few special Halloween-themed items in the game to help you get ready for the world’s spookiest holiday. These Halloween costumes and hats don’t cost anything either. They’re completely free, but there are a few strings attached that prevent you from keeping them forever. There are Halloween items after all, and it wouldn’t make sense for you to be able to use them year-round. Here’s how to get the Halloween costumes and hats in Among Us.

How to Get Halloween Costumes and Hats in Among Us

Halloween costumes and hats can only be worn on October 31, but you don’t have to wait until Halloween to wear the outfits. All you need to do is change you computer’s date to October 31, 2019 and you will see the Halloween items in Among Us. If you’re on mobile, you can change the time and date in your devices settings.

On PC, search for “time and date” in the Windows search bar and select “Change the time and date.” Toggle off the “Set time automatically” setting and click “Set the date and time” manually. Change the date to October 31, 2019. Any time is fine.

On iOS, go to Settings>General>Date & Time. Toggle off “Set Automatically” and then change the calendar date to October 31, 2019. Any time is fine. On Android, go to your Settings>General Management and toggle off “Automatic date and time.” Then, just input October 31, 2019 as the date and choose any time.

Once the date and time are set correctly, enter a lobby and head to the customization station. You’ll be able to customize your character normally, only this time the list of hats will be extended with Halloween ones. If you don’t see any new hats, check that you’ve correctly set the time. You may have to restart your device. Some players have also had success with setting the date and time to October 30, 2019 at 11:59 PM and then waiting for the clock to strike midnight on Halloween before opening Among Us.