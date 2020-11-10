Among Us – How to Kick Players

In case you’re one of the few unaware of Among Us, it is a social deduction game developed and published by InnerSloth for PC and mobile devices, where players are divided into crewmates and impostors. Crewmates complete various tasks to get the mission done, whereas the impostors try to take out the crewmates before all tasks are complete, without giving away their identity.

Among us is a multiplayer game. As such, players will need to co-operate effectively on whatever team they’re in to get the best results. However, as a multiplayer game, it’s no surprise the game has its fair share of trolls and annoying players. Luckily there’s an easy way of getting rid of these players, and this guide will show you how.

How to Kick Players

To kick out a problem player in Among Us, the host simply needs to tap or click the boot icon seen under the text chat icon. This will then bring up a list of players currently in the lobby that can be either kicked or banned entirely from entering the game. However, this has to be done before the start of a round. Otherwise, every other player can choose to vote out the troll mid-game.