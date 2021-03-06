Update version 2021.2.21 has arrived for Among Us, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While there are greater things on the horizon for Among Us in 2021, developer InnerSloth has released a small patch for the game that adds a helpful new feature: Quickchat. This feature allows players to quickly convey information to their teammates without needing to manually type things out, which is great for mobile players and Nintendo Switch players. This is also a safety feature, so it will be enabled by default for players that are 18 and under. Everyone else will be able to toggle the new Quickchat feature on and off in the game’s settings, though. Here’s everything new with the new March Among Us update.

Among Us March Update Patch Notes

This update is small and only has one new addition.

Added Quickchat This is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you’re using text chat! There will still be an option for free chat (toggle it On/Off in Settings), and if you’re under the legal age limit you’ll have Quickchat for you.



This update weighs in at 50 MB on Steam and is currently rolling out across all platforms. While it’s not the most useful feature for PC and mobile players who have easy access to a keyboard, Nintendo Switch players should find communicating with other crewmates much easier with the introduction of Quickchat.

Shortly after the release of the March Among Us update, Innersloth stated it has more fixes on the way for other known issues. “We’re highly aware that a lot of things are broken and we are very hard at work trying to put out these fires! We’re also working on fixing the age gate to 13. We’d appreciate your patience as we work on fixing this update!”

Another big Among Us update is also coming sometime soon. This future patch will add a brand new map to the game, the Airship. There are also plenty of other highly-requested features that may be coming to the game sometime soon, such as an account system. If you’re on Nintendo Switch, you can already play the new Airship map early thanks to a fan-discovered exploit.

How to Use Quickchat in Among Us

To change modes, go to Settings>Data. In this menu, you can toggle between “Free or Quickchat” or simply “Quickchat Only.” Quickchat has been implemented as a safety feature and is designed for users that are 18 and under. If you’re above the age limit, however, you can choose either mode.

Once you’re in a match, you can select the text chat icon like normal, but there will be a new Quickchat icon next to the text field. Clicking on it presents you with seven topics that are commonly used in Among Us games. You can ask where a body was found, tell your crewmates that you believe someone self-reported, or even make accusations that another player is lying or used a vent.

Among Us is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The game is also coming to Xbox consoles sometime this year. A PlayStation version has yet to be officially announced. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Among Us Steam page.