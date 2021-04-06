Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear: Where to Buy

The highly anticipated crossover between two giant franchises, Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear collection has now launched and is available for purchase.

This collection is sure to be extremely popular, so if you wish to get hold of one of them you’ll need to join a queue on the Build-A-Bear website. The collection is currently available in both the US and UK:

It’s been revealed that the Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear collection will include Isabelle and Tom Nook, both with their summer outfits and the option to purchase either Phrases or Theme Music as the sound.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is proving to be very popular even over a year after it’s launch, so much like the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo cards that were very hard to pre-order due to high demand, this collection could go in a similar direction.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch