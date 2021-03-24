Animal Crossing New Horizons – Where To Get Sanrio Amiibo Cards

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just celebrated its one year anniversary, with the game itself really being the perfect game for the type of year we’ve had. As with past Animal Crossing games, there have been a number of updates throughout the last year, but the latest is quite different. This time it is a crossover with the Sanrio brand and their characters, who are most well known for their most popular character Hello Kitty. Rather than just being added in the game like other updates, you will have to purchase a set of special Sanrio Collaboration Pack amiibo cards to scan in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These likely will be quite difficult to find since it is available at only one retailer in the US, so we have created a guide with details to help you get them when they release this week.

Where To Get Sanrio Amiibo Cards

The Sanrio amiibo cards for Animal Crossing: New Horizons launch this Friday, March 21. Rather than a set of cards that are randomized and will require you to buy multiple packs to collect them all, this is simply a set of six cards that will be the same six in every pack. This is good for limited the number people buy, though that certainly won’t stop scalpers.

Unlike with the previous Animal Crossing amiibo cards that you could find at multiple retailers, the Sanrio amiibo cards instead are exclusive to Target. You might think that shouldn’t be too bad and you’ll just grab a pack online to get shipped to you or go to the store and find them on the shelf on Friday, but that is not the case.

Target has revealed via their weekly ad that the Sanrio amiibo cards will be available exclusively with Online Pickup or Drive Up. Specifically, they stated they will go up for Online Pickup or Drive Up at 8 am CT, which will be 9 am ET or 6 am PT. This means you will have to go on the website when they go up and place and order for store pickup and then can either go inside to the pickup area and get it or do pickup in your car outside of the store as well. While you can order it online for store pickup, you will not be able to order it online to be shipped to your house for some reason. They are also not supposed to have any stock on the shelves either, though I guess we’ll see if that truly happens depending on stock numbers.

This is similar to what we’ve seen with how Target has handled the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, so they must plan on these being very popular when they release this week. Hopefully the fact every pack has the same cards will prevent non-scalpers from buying a bunch of them. Target does say there is a limit of two, so we will see on Friday truly how easy or difficult it will be to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio amiibo cards.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out our massive collection of guides related to the game right here as well and good luck getting the Sanrio amiibo cards this Friday, March 26. Also make sure to check out the Sanrio collaboration on Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that you can read about here if you need even more Animal Crossing x Sanrio in your life.