Animal Crossing Island Life 101 Service Explained: Is It Worth It?

A lot of new content has come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 2.0 update. In order to help players that may be overwhelmed with all the content, the Island Life 101 app has been added to the game. It has been a decent amount of time since Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had a major content update. As such, many players have taken a break and will be returning for the update. The app is designed to give tips to these returning players as well as any new players just getting into the game.

What is Island Life 101?

As stated above, Island Life 101 is a new app for the smartphone in-game that can be purchased for Nook Miles. The price of the app is 400 Nook Miles and you will not need to purchase it again on your save. By owning the phone app you will receive tips on your loading screen telling you about various aspects of the game. These tips come from both Tom Nook and Isabelle. Once a tip is shown on the loading screen it will be added to the app and can be viewed at any time.

When opening the app you are also given the option to turn off loading screen tips. This means the app will no longer update with new tips. You can turn the feature back on at any point in time and it will not cost you any Nook Miles to turn it back on.

Is Island Life 101 worth buying?

Simply put, yes. The cost of Island Life 101 is so low that you lose nothing by buying it and never getting any use out of it. With all the new stamps you can complete to earn Nook Miles added with the new update, you can make back the cost of the app in no time. Of course, the information provided by the app is something that can easily be learned with a simple Google Search or by viewing our other Animal Crossing guides. However, the app may tell you something you never would have thought to look up and that alone makes it worth buying.

Even if you think you know everything about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there may still be something you have overlooked that the app may teach you. If you have been away from the game for a while, the app could inform you of how new features work or could remind you of features you forgot about. If you are a new player, the app can teach you many things about the game that you might not have known. Of course, if you have something that you desperately need to know more about, such as how to get gyroid fragments and gyroids, you can check out our other guides.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch.