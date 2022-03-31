Animal Crossing New Horizons April 2022 Update: All the New Events, Fish, Bugs, and Items

Another month, another Animal Crossing: New Horizon update! As fans continue to spend time on their islands, Nintendo is happy to continue to switch things up and add new and exciting content for players to dive into. You’ll come across a whole new selection of fish, bugs, and items as this month comes to a close, and April is on the horizon.

However, what is new in this month’s update? What will you be able to find on your island? Grab a comfy chair and a coffee from Brewster, and let’s dig into what’s new in April!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons- What’s New This Month?

You’ll find a new set of bugs, fish, and items in the world of Animal Crossing every new month, and here are the new additions that you’ll see in March, alongside their selling prices;

New Bugs – April 22

Northern Hemisphere Bugs

Common Bluebottle – 300 Bells

Agrias Butterfly – 3000 Bells

Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing – 2500 Bells

Atlas Moth – 3000 Bells

Madagascan Sunset Moth – 2500 Bells

Long Locust – 200 Bells

Darner Dragonfly – 230 Bells

Giant Water Bug – 2000 Bells

Jewel Beetle – 2400 Bells

Flea – 70 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Bugs

Ladybug – 200 Bells

New Fish – April 2022

Northern Hemisphere Fish

Killifish – 300 Bells

Crawfish – 200 Bells

Snapping Turtle – 5000 Bells

Guppy – 1300 Bells

Neon Tetra – 500 Bells

Sea Horse – 1100 Bells

Clown Fish – 650 Bells

Surgeonfish – 1000 Bells

Butterfly Fish – 1000 Bells

Zebra Turkeyfish – 500 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Fish

Yellow Perch – 300 Bells

Dab – 300 Bells

Northern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures

Lobster – 4500 Bells

Sea Pineapple – 1500 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures

Seaweed – 600 Bells

Spiny Lobster – 5000 Bells

Venus’ Flower Basket – 5000 Bells

New Events – April 2022

Bunny Day – March 28th to April 4th

Bunny Day Candy

Bunny Day Garden Flag

Bunny Day Planter Box

Bunny Day Topiary

Bunny Day Tree

Cherry Blossom Season – April 1st to April 10th

Blossom-viewing Lantern

Cherry Blossom Bonsai

Cherry Blossom Branches

Cherry Blossom Clock

Cherry Blossom Flooring

Cherry Blossom Pond Stone

Cherry Blossom Petal Pile

Cherry Blossom Trees Wall

Outdoor Picnic Set

Sakura Wood Wall

Prom Season – April 1st to April 30th

Prom Sash

Prom Crown

Prom Flooring

Prom Tiara

Prom Wall

Fishing Tourney – April 10th, 9 am-6 pm

April Fools Day – March 26th to April 1st

Whoopie Cushion – 400 Bells

Sinimogi – April 1st to April 10th

Forsythia – 1000 Bells

Nature Day – April 15th to April 22nd

And there we have it! These are all of the new and exciting updates coming to your island in April! As the content continues to change month to month, make sure that you’re checking back in with us to see what next month will bring for you! Alongside the exciting DLC update that comes for free with your Nintendo Switch Online account or a separate purchase, you’ll have plenty of things to do as you come back to your island to get some new critters and new items!