Animal Crossing New Horizons April 2022 Update: All the New Events, Fish, Bugs, and Items

Another month, another Animal Crossing: New Horizon update! As fans continue to spend time on their islands, Nintendo is happy to continue to switch things up and add new and exciting content for players to dive into. You’ll come across a whole new selection of fish, bugs, and items as this month comes to a close, and April is on the horizon.
However, what is new in this month’s update? What will you be able to find on your island? Grab a comfy chair and a coffee from Brewster, and let’s dig into what’s new in April!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons- What’s New This Month?
You’ll find a new set of bugs, fish, and items in the world of Animal Crossing every new month, and here are the new additions that you’ll see in March, alongside their selling prices;
New Bugs – April 22
Northern Hemisphere Bugs
- Common Bluebottle – 300 Bells
- Agrias Butterfly – 3000 Bells
- Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing – 2500 Bells
- Atlas Moth – 3000 Bells
- Madagascan Sunset Moth – 2500 Bells
- Long Locust – 200 Bells
- Darner Dragonfly – 230 Bells
- Giant Water Bug – 2000 Bells
- Jewel Beetle – 2400 Bells
- Flea – 70 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Bugs
- Ladybug – 200 Bells
New Fish – April 2022
Northern Hemisphere Fish
- Killifish – 300 Bells
- Crawfish – 200 Bells
- Snapping Turtle – 5000 Bells
- Guppy – 1300 Bells
- Neon Tetra – 500 Bells
- Sea Horse – 1100 Bells
- Clown Fish – 650 Bells
- Surgeonfish – 1000 Bells
- Butterfly Fish – 1000 Bells
- Zebra Turkeyfish – 500 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Fish
- Yellow Perch – 300 Bells
- Dab – 300 Bells
Northern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures
- Lobster – 4500 Bells
- Sea Pineapple – 1500 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures
- Seaweed – 600 Bells
- Spiny Lobster – 5000 Bells
- Venus’ Flower Basket – 5000 Bells
New Events – April 2022
Bunny Day – March 28th to April 4th
- Bunny Day Candy
- Bunny Day Garden Flag
- Bunny Day Planter Box
- Bunny Day Topiary
- Bunny Day Tree
Cherry Blossom Season – April 1st to April 10th
- Blossom-viewing Lantern
- Cherry Blossom Bonsai
- Cherry Blossom Branches
- Cherry Blossom Clock
- Cherry Blossom Flooring
- Cherry Blossom Pond Stone
- Cherry Blossom Petal Pile
- Cherry Blossom Trees Wall
- Outdoor Picnic Set
- Sakura Wood Wall
Prom Season – April 1st to April 30th
- Prom Sash
- Prom Crown
- Prom Flooring
- Prom Tiara
- Prom Wall
Fishing Tourney – April 10th, 9 am-6 pm
April Fools Day – March 26th to April 1st
- Whoopie Cushion – 400 Bells
Sinimogi – April 1st to April 10th
- Forsythia – 1000 Bells
Nature Day – April 15th to April 22nd
And there we have it! These are all of the new and exciting updates coming to your island in April! As the content continues to change month to month, make sure that you’re checking back in with us to see what next month will bring for you! Alongside the exciting DLC update that comes for free with your Nintendo Switch Online account or a separate purchase, you’ll have plenty of things to do as you come back to your island to get some new critters and new items!