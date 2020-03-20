Animal Crossing has always been about building up a village, with the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons changing things up a bit by having you make your own island getaway. This is still the same as a village on the surface, including you getting to name the island early in the game. You may have liked the name you picked at the time, but later really were not a fan of it and want to change, prompting the question of can you change your island name in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Can You Change Your Island Name?

After you make your way to your new island and are introduced to Tom Nook, you are tasked with helping a few new villagers find a home on the island. After this, everyone gathers together and eventually you will have the ability to pick and island name that will be voted on with the group.

The name you pick will automatically be the one selected, as the rest of the villagers do not put forth very good answers. Like with choosing your Villager’s name, the island name will be seen by others online, so it can’t be offensive or have personal information.

Choosing a name for your entire island can be difficult for many people, leaving some with remorse later after coming up with a better name than they picked. However, the bad news is that there is no way to rename your island outright after you pick it. This is a final decision that will be set in stone for the rest of your playthrough.

As with many other areas in this game, you technically can reset the entire island and game if you wanted and start over, but that would erase everything you’ve done so far. This is not something we recommend, but if you absolutely feel the need to change the name of your island, this is your only option.