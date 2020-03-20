The Animal Crossing series has many different aspects to it and that is no different with the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch that just released today. One of the most important of these is your character that you create, as you will be playing as them for the rest of the game. Before even designing the character at all, you will be asked to choose a name. The big question you may be having in Animal Crossing: New Horizons though is can you change your name in the game?

Can You Change Your Name?

Creating your character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a big deal, as it is not only how you see yourself, but also how others will see you in the game. Your name also is part of that, whether you are wanting to go with your real name or give your created character and original name.

One of the first things you are asked to do in the game by Timmy and Tommy Nook is to pick your name. However, the big stipulation here is that the name you pick now is the name you will be stuck with. While there are some other things that you can change later in the game like your appearance, your Villager’s name is permanent.

The only real way to actually change your name in Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be to actually reset the island as a whole by starting the whole game over again. If you are interested in how to do that, we have another guide covering that topic right here.

Considering that is a big ordeal that wipes out all of your progress to date, you probably will not want to go that route. As a result, make sure you take your time and pick the perfect name that you will be happy with. Just remember that you cannot include personal info or offensive words when setting your name.