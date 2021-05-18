Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Can You Sell the International Museum Day Stamp Rally Rewards 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating International Museum Day again in 2021 until the end of the month. Players who enjoyed the event last year may not be interested in keeping this year’s rewards, which are primarily a duplicate of last year, except for the new Art Gallery plaque. Some may be interested in selling items they don’t need.

The Stamp Rally begins with a short chat with Blathers. He hands players four cards, Fish, Fossil, Bug, and the newly added Art, and instructs players to collect stamps. The stamps correspond to each card category. Once players have completed their cards, Blathers stamps the card as complete, and players earn a reward.

Hello! I have a fun fact for you—today is International Museum Day! We're celebrating by hosting a special event at your local museum now through the end of the month. You can even unlock special items, so I hope you get a chance to check it out. pic.twitter.com/6WOpUs0KYE — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 18, 2021

Can You Sell the 2021 Animal Crossing: New Horizons International Museum Day Stamp Rally Rewards

The 2021 Stamp Rally rewards are the same as last year. Players will receive a plaque depending on which completed card they turn in. This year, players can turn in the Art card for a brand new Art Plaque to decorate their homes. The plaques are a decorative wall item but can’t be used on the home’s exterior as a door plate.

The Stamp Rally is replayable until the end of the event. However, the rewards remain the same except for the newly added Art plaque. Players can once again sell their duplicate plaques with a major price increase from 2020. This year, players can sell their plaques to the twins in Nook’s Cranny for 2,500 Bells each.

The Stamp Rally aimed at helping players explore their local museum. For those who are used to donating then leaving, this is the perfect opportunity to take in all that hard work. The International Museum Day event runs from May 18-31. Players have plenty of time to play through the event once, then try to earn duplicates to sell for an easy source of Bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.