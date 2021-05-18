Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Participate in the International Museum Day 2021 Stamp Rally

The International Museum Day 2021 limited-time event is now available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Anyone can participate in the event as long as they have the museum built on the island. No donations are necessary, although they will make the event more enjoyable.

The International Museum Day event is a two-week-long Stamp Rally. Players can earn four different rewards from Blathers this year compared to the three plaques last year.

Hello! I have a fun fact for you—today is International Museum Day! We're celebrating by hosting a special event at your local museum now through the end of the month. You can even unlock special items, so I hope you get a chance to check it out. pic.twitter.com/6WOpUs0KYE — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 18, 2021

How to Participate in the International Museum Day 2021 Stamp Rally

Isabelle makes an announcement when the International Museum Day event begins. Players can begin the Stamp Rally by visiting Blathers in the museum. It’s vital to speak with the owl first to learn about the Stamp Rally, even if the stamp machines are available within the museum.

Blathers will give players a Stamp Card for each section of the museum: Fish, Fossil, Bug, and newly added Art. Players will have to enter each corresponding area of the museum and locate all three stamp machines to complete one card. Once a card is complete, players hand the card back to Blathers for a prize.

The prize this year is the same as in previous years: plaques. However, since Art was added, players will have the opportunity to earn the Art plaque for the first time.

Players can continue playing the Stamp Rally daily until the end of the event. Unfortunately, the prizes remain the same, but it is a fun event players can take part in to explore their island museum.

International Museum Day 2021 takes place from May 18-31. The event was added with the April 1.10 Update, along with another event this June. Players can’t return to the 2020 event, but there are two weeks to enjoy the updated version of the Stamp Rally.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.