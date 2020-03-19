One of the most important days in all of Animal Crossing is Sunday. Why? Because that’s when the Stalk Market salesperson arrives. What is the Stalk Market? If you’re asking then you’ve been missing out on one of the best parts of the series. Formerly sold by Joan, now you’ll be looking for Daisy Mae who sells white turnips every Sunday anytime before noon local time. And if you haven’t been taking part in this important event, you’ll want to starting now. Here’s how to buy and sell turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Buy Turnips

Daisy Mae will arrive on your island every Sunday morning starting at midnight and ataying until noon. She will simply wander around, never being in the same place at any particular time. So you’ll want to run all around your town to find her. Once you do you can find out how much she is charging this week for white turnips. We’ll go over prices later on, but basically you’ll want to get a feel for what turnips sell for during the week. It’s random, but usually anything below 100 Bells is alright to buy, though you might get unlucky.

How can you be unlucky? Because turnips go bad. As soon as Daisy shows up all your old turnips will rot and be useless. You just have to sell them for a loss or throw them away. So that brings us to the next question of what to do once you have a bunch of turnips.

How to Sell Turnips

Once you have a bunch of turnips ready to sell all you need to do is head to Nook’s Cranny every day to find out how much Timmy and Tommy are paying for them. This can vary wildly (again, see below), but you’ll always just want to be sure they are sold for more than you paid. Of course, if it’s already Saturday the price is probably pretty low and you’ll have to sell or watch them go to waste. Just be sure to check in at Nook’s every day and grab your turnips to sell them once the price hits what you want. And also keep in mind that different islands have different prices, so you can always ask your friends and join them to sell your turnips. There will certainly be groups set up to share turnip prices and allow people to sell in their town, so watch for those if you’re going to take this seriously. Of course, there are important things to keep in mind here, so let’s break down the prices.

What Price to Buy and Sell Turnips at

This really does vary based on how much you paid and what is being offered. If you make a profit, great. But the next day could have given you many more Bells if you’d been patient. There’s no way to be sure though, so be cautious and base your decisions on how important the Bells are to you. In general, prices for turnips range from 90 to 110 to buy. Selling prices at Nook’s can vary wildly, starting as low as 15 Bells and going as high as 800. This is extremely rare, but selling them for 200-300 Bells is fairly common if you’re diligent in checking, or are able to visit another player’s island.

In the last game, New Leaf, you could usually identify a pattern. There were four of them, either totally random, rising, falling, or a small spike. Once we get a few weeks of the Stalk Market under our belts we can see if New Horizons offers the same predictability. So check back for more on that as the game develops.

So that’s all you need to know about how to buy and sell turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Things can change as we explore more of this huge game, so keep checking back and let us know your best turnip deal.