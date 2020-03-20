Life on the deserted island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t too hard. There’s no worry about hunger or thirst, so while you’re certainly roughing it your biggest worries are a bit different. In this game the largest hurdle you’ll probably have to overcome is the limited inventory space you start the game with. But there is a way to expand the inventory, increasing the inventory space for your new island resident. Here’s how to carry more items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Carry More Iems

The answer comes in the form of a little item in the Nook Miles shop called the Pocket Organization Guide. Found at the kiosk in the corner of Resident Services, this handy little book somehow makes it so you suddenly understand how to carry far more items than you did before. However, it comes with a hefty price tag of 5,000 Nook Miles. Reference this guide to see how to earn more of them.

Once you have them just head back to Resident Services and buy the Pocket Organization Guide. You’ll immediately use the item and gain the increased inventory space. It doubles your carrying capacity, so this is a huge upgrade and something you will want to buy as soon as possible. It makes exploring the island, collecting resources, and every other task so much easier to accomplish.

That’s how to carry more items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Increased inventory space is usually a big boost to any game, but for Animal Crossing: New Horizons it’s a whole other level. While the price tag is high, you will definitely feel like it was worth it once you are able to avoid so many stops at your house or Nook’s shop. But there are far more upgrades out there so keep playing and check out our other guides on how to improve other areas of the game.