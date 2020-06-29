While June brought the arrival of sharks to the northern hemisphere, July offers a whole new giant fish to catch. The ocean sunfish is the latest addition to Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players will want to get into their museum and their pockets right away. This huge fish sells for a ton of Bells, but can only be caught under certain conditions. So if you want to get him into your museum you’ll want to know how to catch ocean sunfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Catch Ocean Sunfish

The ocean sunfish may be one of the most impressive new fish in New Horizons. Selling for 4,000 Bells and growing to a size where holding him up blocks your entire character, you’ll want to get a few of these guys in your storage either to sell or turn in to CJ for one of Flick’s models. But to do all of that you need to catch a bunch of them. Luckily there’s just a few things to know about how to do it.

For one, ocean sunfish appear only in the ocean, of course. You won’t get them in the rivers or ponds around your island. But beyond that, they only spawn between the hours of 4am and 9pm, so don’t spend too many late nights searching for one to appear. When they do, they’ll look like a shark, with the shadow being huge and having a distinct fin popping up above the water.

So to catch one just make sure it’s during those hours, then wander the beach looking for huge shadows with a fin. You can use bait or wait for rain to increase the odds of encountering one, but otherwise it’s down to luck. So that’s how to catch ocean sunfish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can see all the new fish and bugs to catch in July right here.