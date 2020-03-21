Life on a deserted island can be rough, but it can be even rougher if the weather is bad. Rain, snow, and all sorts of forces can mess up your plans in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Or maybe you want it to be “bad”. Maybe you like the rain, since there are a lot of benefits when it does. Either way, you’re certainly asking yourself how to change weather in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so let’s explore the topic.

How to Change Weather

One of the things you always want to keep in mind with Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that it keeps to its internal clock. We explained how time works before. Weather is tied into this system, with rain or other types coming and going based on the clock and calendar. These can be quite random, though they do follow the seasons based on which hemisphere you chose. So in the winter the temperature will be colder, while the summer can bring more rain, for example. If you want to change the weather overall then you have to make sure to choose the right hemisphere based on how you would like the seasons to play out.

But what about day to day weather? What if you just want to change it from sunny to rainy or vice versa? Unfortunately there’s no official, in game method of changing the weather. However, if you just want a different climate at the time you do have some options. For one, you can visit another player’s island using multiplayer. If they have the environment that you’re looking for, just head on over and enjoy. The ultimate way to get out of a bad weather situation though would be to change your clock, usually by a day or two, to make it go away. This does have ramifications though, which we explore in that article. So use it sparingly and wisely. It’s not something you should do often.

A bit more convaluted than you may have expected, but that’s how to change weather in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.