International Museum Day 2021 has begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The main event is a Stamp Rally, where players will have to collect stamps from four different museum sections. Players will have two weeks to collect the unique rewards only available during the event.

The event begins with a visit with Blathers in the museum. The stamp machines will be scattered throughout, but the event won’t start until Blathers hands you a Stamp Card. With a Stamp Card in hand, players can begin the task of filling out the card for limited-event prizes.

Hello! I have a fun fact for you—today is International Museum Day! We're celebrating by hosting a special event at your local museum now through the end of the month. You can even unlock special items, so I hope you get a chance to check it out. pic.twitter.com/6WOpUs0KYE — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 18, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to Collect Stamps on International Museum Day 2021

The process of collecting stamps for cards is simple. Each card corresponds with one section of the museum. Players need to search for the stamp machines within the Bug, Fish, Fossil, and Art sections. Art is a brand new addition to the Stamp Rally that wasn’t included in 2020.

Once players have located a machine, they need to walk up to it, interact with it, and a stamp will appear on the card. There are 12 stamps total to collect for all four cards. While this may seem like a lot, the event takes little time to complete.

Players can replay the Stamp Rally event every day, but there’s a catch. The locations of the stamp machines change with each new card. There are nine total stamp machine locations within each four sections of the museum. The sections aren’t that large, so it should be easy for players to spot the machines.

After completing the stamp cards, return them to Blathers. He will stamp the bottom-right circle to confirm the card is complete and give out a limited-time reward. Similar to the 2020 event, the prize is yet again plaques for each section of the museum. This year includes the Art plaque to match the new Stamp Rally card location.

International Museum Day in 2021 runs from May 18-31, which gives players two weeks to join. The event is essentially the same as last year, but with the addition of the Art Stamp Card and Art Plaque Prize.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.