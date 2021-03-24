The ‘Island Tour Creator‘ feature has recently launched for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This limited-time app lets you show off your island to the world by creating posters and tour videos. Here’s how to create an Island Tour Poster for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Create Island Tour Poster for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Creating a poster for your island is very simple, but it might not be all too obvious at first glance. Following these steps will have you creating your own poster in no time.

Firstly, you’ll need to take a screenshot of the photo you want to use to make your poster in the Animal Crossing game. You can do this by pressing the capture button at any time while playing, or by using the camera feature on the Nook Phone.

You’ll then need to send the screenshot to a smart device. To do this, you need to go into the album on your Nintendo Switch, and then press A and select send to smart device. You can then follow the instructions which involve scanning QR codes, and your photo should be downloaded.

Now you need to go the Island Tour Creator web app. You can access this here.

Once you’re there, Tom Nook will guide you through the process.

You simply need to input the name of your island, select your photo that you downloaded, and then you can add your favorite frame and choose a tagline. You can also input your dream address if you want to.

That sums up how to create an Island Tour Poster for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that you can show off on social media or to your friends, or just keep as a memory of your island adventure.

Be aware that this feature is only planned to be available until the end of 2021.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch