Animal Crossing New Horizons lets you create your own custom designs and put them onto pretty much anything that can have a logo, like an umbrella, clothes, etc. There was a limit however to how many you can hold, until the most recent update where the team was kind enough to let us now have more slots for storing different custom designs. Below, you will find how exactly you can increase that amount of custom design slots in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to increase custom design slots in Animal Crossing New Horizons

While the way to get more custom design slots is simple enough, there is one step needed beforehand. Your goal is to buy the “Custom Design Pro Editor+” from the Nook Strop terminal, which costs 2,000 Nook Miles, so let’s see how you can do this.

To start things, you need to go to the Resident Services building, where Tom Nook and Isabelle are. Then, access the green Nook Stop multimedia terminal. From there, choose the “Redeem Nook Miles” option from available services and then from the “Everything” or “Special” tabs, you can locate “Custom Design Pro Editor+”, just by looking for it. Spend those 2,000 Nook Miles we mentioned, and buy it. There you have it, you now increased your custom design and pro design slots by 50 each.

Additionally, you can purchase the “Custom Designs Portal” for another 300 Nook Miles in order to use custom design kiosks in Able Sisters Store, through your phone app. You can download other players’ designs from there and even share yours a well, so it is a must if you like spending time creating multiple designs in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

That was all you needed to know in order to be able to increase your custom design slots. Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, make sure to check our list of guides right here.