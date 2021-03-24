The ‘Island Tour Creator‘ feature has recently launched for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is a limited-time web app that you can access using a Nintendo Account, and you can use it to create posters and tour videos to promote or share your island. Here’s how to create an Island Tour Trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Create Island Tour Trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The process of creating an Island Tour Trailer is similar to creating a Poster, but there are some parts of the process which might initially cause players some issues.

You’ll first need to record some videos or photos that you want to use in your trailer. You can do this by holding down the capture button while playing. Try to base the videos on three different aspects of your island, as will be explained below.

You then need to send your videos or photos to a smart device. You do this by going into the album on your Nintendo Switch, and you can press A on the selection you want to use and then select send to smart device. You will then need to follow the instructions on screen which involves some QR codes, and you should have your files downloaded.

Once you have your videos, you can go to the Island Tour Creator app here.

Tom Nook will take you through the process, which will involve selecting three features of your island (Museum, Scenery, Home, etc.) that you want to showcase, and then uploading the videos or photos to the appropriate category.

You can then do some basic editing, give your trailer a tagline and add your dream address if you want to.

That sums up how to create an Island Tour Trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that you can post to social media, show your friends or just keep as a memoir.

This feature is only planned to be available until the end of 2021, so you have until then to create your Island Tour.

