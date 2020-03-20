Collecting various kinds of items and objects is pretty much the main point of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But unlocking them can often be the most challenging aspect of the gameplay. Most stuff will just show up randomly, either being offered in the store or even literally dropping from the sky. For much of the selection it doesn’t really matter. A chair is a chair, so while you may prefer a design you can live without it. But other items, like the mirror, actually unlock new abilities and settings. So here’s how to get a mirror in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get a Mirror

Before we get into it, a warning. There’s no scripted event to give you a mirror. So sadly instead of laying out exact steps I have to give you tips and explain the way many items are unlocked and given to you in the game. For the mirror though, there seems to be some weighting going on behind the scenes, because most players are able to get one early in the game. Often within the first day or two. So how do they do it?

Items like the mirror can be given to you by other villagers, so speak to them often and see if they give you a present. Alternatively items will arrive in the form of a message in a bottle (this is how I got mine). Open the bottle and you’ll find a DIY recipe, which could very well be the mirror. In fact, this seems to be the most common way for many players, so be sure to walk the coast often searching for messages. And while you’re exploring, if you see a present floating by be sure to hit it with your slingshot, since it could contain a mirror.

And that’s all there is to know about how to get a mirror in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Why do people want one? Because it lets you change your appearance.