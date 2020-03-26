At its heart, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game about secrets. You begin on a deserted island that not only holds many mysteries of its own, but the gameplay offers rewards based around randomness and luck. But your island holds one secret that few players have found until recently. It’s way up north, beyond the waterfalls and cliffs. Let’s explore how to get to the secret beach in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get to the Secret Beach

If you haven’t already, you’ll need the ladder so click there there if you need to walk through that. Once you have it the secret beach is within your reach. All you need to do is head all the way north, to the top of your island. Climb and cliffs and vault over any rivers in your way. Once you get there you can peek over the top cliff to see where it is by pressing on the right thumb stick. It should be right in the center of the map, you can even see it if you pull up your map app on the Nook Phone.

Once you spot it just use the ladder to get down there. You’ve just found your own island’s secret beach. What is this place? Nothing too special unfortunately. So far no fish have spawned at mine, though I try to check it whenever I’m near. There has to be some reason for this feature to exist on every island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons though, so perhaps an event or update will shed some light. It looks like a great place for sharks to spawn, but none have been reported just yet.

Either way, at least now you know how to get to the secret beach in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Keep checking yours and if anything cool happens be sure to let us know.