Your first few days with Animal Crossing: New Horizons are basically about finding the restrictions that block your path. Whether it’s water that holds you in a tiny sliver of the island, or shops and businesses that won’t open for days. Everything moves much slower on this new island paradise. But few restrictions feel so harsh as the cliffs that seem to stand in your way once you make it across the rivers. So here’s how to get up cliffs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Up Cliffs

The answer involves yet another tool that requires quite a few days of work to unlock. The ladder will be one of your favorite and most used items in the game, but getting it takes some effort. The key is getting new villagers to arrive on your island, so see that guide for tips on that. Once you start building their houses you reach a point where you need to reach the top of the cliffs. To help you Tom Nook will give you the DIY recipe for a ladder. This is the key to unlocking the rest of the island for traversal.

The ladder simply requires 4 pieces each of wood, softwood, and hardwood, so check out this guide if you need help with that. Once you have the items just craft the ladder, equip it and use it on a cliff to climb up. The whole island is now free for you to explore, but there’s far more to unlock and use in the game.

Be sure to check out all our other guides, but you should have the answer to how to get up cliffs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now that the whole island is open the game is really ramping up, but that also leaves many with more questions.