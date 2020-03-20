There’s a ton of items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like you may think you’ve played games with a lot of stuff in them, but be ready for a surprise once you dig into this experience. But the biggest thing that was added this time, which also expands the item selection, is crafting. There’s lots of materials that you need to make this all work, and each helps you make new items, tools, and buildings. But while there’s specific types, everyone is just wondering how to get more rocks, sticks, and branches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get More Rocks

Let’s start with the one that’s a bit harder to get, and harder physically. Rocks come in multiple varieties, includine iron nuggets, clay, and stone. But almost all of them are acquired through the same methods. So knowing how to get more rocks is pretty much all you need to know. The rest will just come from repeating the process over and over again until you have all you need. What is that process?

Well to get rocks, you have to hit rocks. Find a rock on the island and prepare to hit it over and over with your tool. Either a shovel or axe will do the job. I prefer the shovel though, because you can dig holes in the corner near the rock, making sure to avoid the area directly next to it.

Basically you want to create an open boundary where the crafting material can drop all around the rock, then form a barrier behind where you will stand so that you don’t bounce out of range. Once that’s done just swing away with the shovel or axe, making sure each hit connects. There’s a small window to land the strikes, so do it quickly and you’ll end up with tons of iron nuggets, clay, and stone. You can do this to every rock every day, so make a routine out of it.

How to Get More Sticks and Branches

Sticks and branches are similar. Branches will fall from the trees naturally, though shaking them by walking up and pressing A will cause more to fall down sometimes. Just beware of the wasps they will attack if you disturb them. Branches, otherwise known as wood, softwood, and hardwood, are a bit different. For these you need an axe.

A flimsy or stone axe to be specific, though others like the regular axe will drop sticks, they also harm the trees so best to avoid if not necessary. Strike the tree three times with your axe and sticks or wood will fly off and land on the ground. Just like the rocks, you can repeat this every day so just get used to it, if you’re in need of more wood and sticks.

Hopefully that answers the question of how to get more rocks, sticks, and branches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.