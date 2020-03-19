Do you really dig Animal Crossing: New Horizons? I mean, everyone is right now. It’s the best game the series has ever had, in many peoples’ opinion. Of course, there’s a lot of actual digging going on inside the game as well as outside. Fossils, trees, Bells, and many more things can be dug up all around your island. But to do it you need the right tool, here’s how to get or craft a shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Craft a Shovel

While you can certainly buy a shovel, many players find the easiest way to get one is to make it yourself, but to do that you have to be patient. You won’t get the shovel DIY recipe for at least a day since you need to unlock the museum first. Once you do just speak with Blathers to get it. Be sure you know how to craft items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons first, then come back for the recipe and instructions. For a shovel it’s as easy as having five pieces of hardwood ready to go. To get this stuff though you will need an axe, see how to get it here, because you can’t just shake it loose from trees. You need to chop them down. So if you don’t have that you may want to buy it instead.

How to Get a Shovel

Buying a shovel is as easy as heading to Timmy Nook, or Nook’s Cranny if you’ve unlocked it, and checking the inventory. You still need to have done the above, but once you have there will be plenty available. The shovel is always in Timmy and Tommy’s inventory at in the cabinet at the top left once you’ve attained one. So head here whenever you break one and need to replace it.

That’s how to get or craft a shovel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the game is just starting. Check back for updates as we explore more of this new island paradise.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020