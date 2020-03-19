Nook’s Cranny. If you’ve been playing the Animal Crossing games for a while then you know it very well. This store was where it all started back on the Gamecube and has been a series staple ever since. But as you journey into the latest game, it’s nowhere to be found. That’s to be expected on a deserted island like this, but it’s still kind of annoying. You can get it built quickly though. Here’s how to unlock and build Nook’s Cranny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Unlock and Build Nook’s Cranny

Much of the early experience in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on rails. While you’re free to explore the island, the main tasks are force fed to you by both Tom and Timmy Nook inside of Resident Services. Keep heading back there and chatting with them whenever possible, accomplishing their tasks or buying Timmy’s items, and you’ll progress swiftly. You’ll need a lot of Bells for this, but keep buying stuff from Timmy and eventually he’ll offer to open up Nook’s Cranny. He just needs your help with the construction.

To open and build Nook’s Cranny Timmy says he will need 30 pieces of wood, hardwood, softwood, and iron nuggets. There’s no time limit on getting this all to him, so just pick them up as you can. Once you have them all ready and delivered to Timmy just speak with Tom Nook to hold the official opening ceremony.

Afterward you’ll have access to Nook’s Cranny during normal operating hours. It will have a larger inventory of items than Timmy had before, and after spending a lot more Bells on items there you will have the option to upgrade. Try to spend a lot until this happens because it can really help you advance through the game.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020