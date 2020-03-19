The Animal Crossing series is ridiculously cute and friendly, at first. Once you dive deeper into this world of talking animals and furniture collection you realize that the whole thing, much like our own world, revolves around money. Bells, to be specific, as that is the main currency on the island you now call home. Not only do you need to make a ton of Bells to pay off your mortgage and other expenses, but they are vital to gaining all the tools necessary to complete your island paradise. Thankfully there’s a lot of ways to make a lot of money very quickly. So here’s how to make Bells fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Make Bells Fast (Money)

There’s many ways, but some are time locked so let’s go over a few that don’t require you to be in the right place at the right time. First off, pretty much anything in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be sold for Bells. Just swing by Nook’s Cranny and talk to Timmy or Tommy to find out what it’s worth. The most valuable items though are often tough to come by, so be prepared to do some foraging.

Fruits is easy to find and often worth 100 Bells, though fruit that isn’t native to your island will go for much more. There’s also “perfect fruit” you can find randomly, so be sure to sell that in someone else’s town if you can, as it will make far more. But the main way you’ll earn Bells throughout your time in the game is by catching fish or bugs. The rarer and larger they are the more they are worth, so get out there and catch as much as possible. Look for rare fish like sharks or Coelacanth, or the larger beetles like the Horned Hercules or Golden Stag (you’ll know them when you see them).

Selling fossils is another great way to make Bells fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You’ll dig these up all over your island, and while I always try to donate the first specimen to the museum, after that it’s fair game for Nook. Have the fossil appraised by Blathers then you’re free to take it to Timmy and Tommy to sell for lots of money. Speaking of Nook’s Cranny again, every day will have a “high price item” you can ask about. If you have it handy, or can make it, be sure to sell some for lots of Bells.

And speaking of selling stuff for a bunch of Bells, crafting makes this pretty easy as well. In case you didn’t already know, here’s how to craft items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Basically what you want to do is find an item that takes very little resources, like the Simple DIY Workbench that only takes some wood and iron, make it, then sell it. If you’re stuck with a bunch of crafting material this is a good way to get rid of it while making a bunch of Bells in the process.

Most of the above can be done throughout the day, but there’s one way to get a ton of Bells that happens once every single day and should be a priority for you as you play. While exploring your island note the location of all the large rocks, as this is important for future trips. Every day one rock that was already present will become the Money Rock and another will magically appear that is the Ore Rock. To find the money rock you need to hit every rock in town with your shovel or axe, but be sure to place two holes behind you so that your recoil doesn’t send you too far back, making you miss any future hits. With that in place just mash A to keep hitting until the Bells or Ore stop popping out.

These are all things you can do every day, but some stuff requires you to set a schedule. Tournaments or other events will often reward Bells, so watch for those. And there’s always the Stalk Market, where you buy and sell turnips at varying prices. Check this guide for how to handle all of that. Otherwise this is all you need to know about how to make Bells fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020