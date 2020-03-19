There’s a lot of cool stuff to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but sometimes you just wanna relax and catch some bugs. A favorite in the series going all the way back to the original on Gamecube (or N64 in Japan), catching bugs is not only fun, but also a great way to make a lot of Bells. But to do it, you need to know the tricks of the trade. Here’s how to catch bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Catch Bugs

Once you get a bug net and equip it you’re ready to start catching these elusive and valuable creatures. Of course, they don’t want to be caught, so you need to know some tricks. In short, all you need to do is walk up to the bug and press A with the bug net to swing and catch them. Your angle is important, so make sure your swing carries the net into the bug you want to grab. But even knowing this may not be enough, because of course the bugs don’t want to be caught. So you have to be sneaky.

When you spot a big juicy beetle that you are just dying to sell to T…I mean donate to the museum of course, you want to start moving slowly and quietly. You can do this by only nudging the analog stick a bit, but there’s a slightly better way. Once you have the bug net equipped you can hold A to start walking with it ready to swing. You’ll move much slower, so try to start doing this when you’re already pretty close to the bug you want to catch. Once you master this you should get them all with ease though, unless they’re especially wary.

And that’s how to catch bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020