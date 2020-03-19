Of all the activities found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, catching bugs is many players very favorite. Ever since the first AC title on Gamecube (or N64 in Japan), catching bugs has been there for all to enjoy. And with each new entry the mechanic grows, with more bugs to collect and ways to catch them. For this latest game all you need to get started is the trusty net. But you won’t start with one, so here’s how to get or craft the bug net in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Craft the Bug Net

Let’s start with what many have found to be the easiest method of gaining their own bug net: crafting. All you need to do this is five tree branches, which you can get by shaking trees around town. Once they drop just pick them up and then follow this guide for how to craft tools. Tom Nook will give you the crafting recipe if you keep checking in with him and using his crafting table. You should then have your very own bug net, so also brush up on how to catch bugs if you’re brand new to the series. However, there is another way to gain your first net.

How to Get the Bug Net

Instead of making your own you always have the chance to buy one. Head to Nook’s Cranny where Timmy and Tommy have set up shop and there should usually be a few tools available, especially if you’re already had one and it just broke. You’ll need a few Bells, which catching bugs is actually great for, so read up on that here. Once you have them you can buy a bug net and be on your way, either buying more or crafting them as your need arises.

Hopefully that helps explain how to get or craft the bug net in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so get out there and get catching.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020