There’s so much to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even right when you start. But if you want to do all the most fun things, and earn the most Bells, you need to have the right tools. Each tool has its own particular use that makes it important to have in your inventory, but starting out you won’t have any of them. How do you get these all important items? For many you need specific kinds of wood, and the best way to get wood is to have an axe. So let’s explain how to get an axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Craft an Axe

There’s two main ways to get new items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can craft them, which requires that you have the DIY recipe to make them, or you can buy them. Once you’re ready you just need to keep checking in with Tom Nook and he’ll give you the recipe. Then to craft an axe you need five tree branches, which can drop when you shake trees, and a stone.

To get stone you will need a shovel, so see how to get one here. We’ve explained how to craft items here, so check that out if this is how you want to make your first axe. It’s also helpful for when your main axe breaks. Starting out you’ll only have a flimsy axe which will break often, so crafting new ones will help in a pinch. But the first time you get a new tool will usually come from the same place it always has: Nook’s Cranny.

How to Get an Axe

Timmy and Tommy are running the store these days, now that Tom Nook is heading up Resident Services. Speak with either of them and explore the shop to see what’s for sale. An axe should be available very early on, so grab it as soon as you see it. It can be expensive for new players, so be sure you know how to make Bells fast in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you buy it you should be able to get more whenever you need, either from the cabinet in Nook’s Cranny or by crafting it.

And that’s how to get an axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020