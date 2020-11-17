If you’re like me and play Animal Crossing: New Horizons a lot then you are also probably like me in hoarding every item that may be valuable or useful later on. Do I need that chair shaped like a catcher’s mitt? No…but I might. I might need it, and if I don’t have it then I’ll have to wait a whole day to get it from the store again. And this option isn’t available for everything. With all the events and holidays we’ve all experienced, your inventory is probably full of items you won’t be able to get for another few months or a year, if ever. So your home storage is likely jammed full, but the latest update adds another option for you. Here’s how to increase home storage limit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Increase Home Storage Limit

Starting on Thursday, November 19th with the release of the newest update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will have the option to upgrade their home storage limit one additional time beyond the previous maximum. Players still need to fully upgrade their house and then pay off their final loan in full. This normally left you with 1600 item storage inside your home, letting you squirrel away anything you might want to access later. That hasn’t been enough for a lot of players though, including myself. So make sure you finish up these two objectives of fully upgrading your house and paying off the loan.

Once that is complete a new option will open up. Head over to Resident Services and speak with Tom Nook. Tell him you’d like to talk about your home and you will have the option to “Expand my storage”. Selecting this will bump you from the previous limit of 1600 to the new max of 2400. Those 800 additional items will definitely come in handy as more events and holidays provide items you won’t want to lose access to.

Hopefully this helps you understand how to increase home storage limit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.