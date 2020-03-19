Starting out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty rough. Moving to a deserted island usually is, but things haven’t been like this in previous games. Thankfully, you can get upgraded to a house pretty quickly, though you’ll need to do a few things first. And once you do, you’ll want to know all about the future upgrades and renovations you can perform. Here’s how to upgrade your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Upgrade from a Tent to a House

The first thing you need to do is get out of that dilapidated old tent. This isn’t too hard, though it will take a lot of Bells to pay off. 98,000 Bells to be exact, but thankfully this debt comes in the form of a no interest loan with no due date. And you get the house as soon as you accept, so no worries about earning all those Bells right away. Just head to Resident Services and speak with Tom Nook. If you’ve played enough he’ll offer to build your first house and extend the loan. Now you just need to know how to make those Bells so you can pay him back. And once you do, a whole host of upgrade and renovation options open up to you.

How to Upgrade your House

All you have to do to expand and grow your new home is repeat this process. Once you pay off your initial loan you can head back to Resident Services and speak with Tom Nook. He’ll pitch the next upgrade to you, which usually involves expanding your space and adding new rooms or floors. Accept the new loan, which will grow quite a bit with each new renovation, and get ready to earn those Bells all over again. Pay it off and repeat to eventually end up with the biggest and best house you can.

And that’s how to upgrade your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020