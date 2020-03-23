Making money is always an important part of the Animal Crossing series, whether it’s for paying off debts or purchasing new decor for you house. Bells serve as the currency in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which you can earn in a number of different ways. Some are more apparent than others, such as the money rock we told you about in another guide. There is another even more hidden way to earn Bells too by creating a money tree and this guide will explain what you need to do to make one.

How To Make A Money Tree

The money tree is no ordinary tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so you cannot just plant it anywhere. Instead, you have to look around the island happen upon a special area that is glowing gold as seen in the above image.

Once you have found this glowing gold spot, pull out your trusty shovel and dig on the spot. This will reward you with a bag of Bells that you can pickup to add to your inventory. Once you have dug in the spot, it should look exactly like the below image.

At that point, the goal is to place Bells into the open spot. Make sure to not accidentally cover back up the spot with your shovel, as that will take away the gold shine. Placing Bells into the gold spot will create a money tree that will disperse Bells to you, with the amount of Bells you place in the hole leading to how many you get from the tree in the end.

Once you have placed the Bells, you can leave the spot and return a few days later to get more in return. You can technically just bury the bag of Bells that the gold spot gives you, which should be 1,000. However, you should think bigger and try to collect more Bells to drop in. That means the tree that pops up a few days later will provide you with even more Bells in return.