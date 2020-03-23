Near the end of your first few days in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you’ll be given the plans for a bridge. This opens up the island more, giving you access to more land without the use of your vaulting pole, and lets you start building houses for new residents. The game walks you through most of this, but if you’re like me the first bridge wasn’t nearly enough. You have rivers all over the place, blocking access to the cliffs and more. So let’s explore how to make more bridges in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Make More Bridges

The answer lies with Resident Services, but if you just built that first bridge a little while ago it’s likely still a tent. You need to upgrade it to the full building before more bridges can be built. This will bring Isabelle to your island, but you still need to deal with that dastardly and charming Tom Nook.

Head to Resident Services and speak with him to start talking about the infrastructure on the island. In here are many options, including building more bridges all over the place. You have a few to choose from, with different designs and materials that can cost much more. Here’s the full list.

Log Bridge – 98,000 Bells

Suspension Bridge – 129,800 Bells

Stone Bridge – 168,000 Bells

Wooden Bridge – 168,000 Bells

Brick Bridge – 198,000 Bells

Iron Bridge – 228,000 Bells

Red Zen Bridge – 228,000 Bells

Zen Bridge – 228,000 Bells

Choose which one you want and the building location just like last time, but thankfully you don’t have to pay this all upfront. Your fellow residents can contribute and you can donate over time while the bridge is being finished. Once you reach the goal the bridge will be built by the next morning. And that’s how to make more bridges in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.