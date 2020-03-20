There are many important buildings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but none are as significant as Resident Services. This is where Tom Nook guides you through your opening hours with the game, but more importantly it is the hub of many activities, tasks, and options throughout your time on the island you now call home. But for such an important location, it’s weird that it’s just a tent. Of course, it won’t be for long as long as you know how to upgrade Resident Services in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Upgrade Resident Services

Much of the early game is a bit on rails, so make sure you’re following along and doing what Tom Nook tells you. You will be free to roam and accomplish other tasks though, and this is when you need to start focusing on a few key things. The big requirement for upgrading Resident Services is getting a total of five villagers on your island. We’ve shown you how to get more to arrive, so follow that guide to get them to show up.

Once they do you need to make sure they move in completely, with a fully built house and everything stored away and in its place. Once you hit that magic number of five villagers your Resident Services building will upgrade on its own. You’ll be be locked out for a bit, but once it’s complete it will become the full Town Hall style building you have been waiting for.

So that’s how to upgrade Resident Services in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to try to get this done quickly so that the rest of your time on the island is more enjoyable. It will be a huge help for getting things moving and even unlock a few features for you.