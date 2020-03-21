There are many different tasks for you to perform in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whether that is going fishing or just talking with other villagers. One of the most important tasks though is gathering items scattered all around the island, as you can use them for crafting to make other items or to give them to other villagers to complete certain missions. Knowing how to pick up items on the map can be vital and the icon showing how to pick up goes away after the first few times, so you may get a little confused if you step away from the game and come back. That’s why we will tell you exactly what you need to know when it comes to picking up items in this guide.

How To Pick Up Items

Different types of items are scattered all around your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These include tree branches, clumps of weeds, and even the fruit you knock out of trees. Adding these types of items to your inventory is definitely something you’re going to want to do, so you will need to pick them up.

To pick up items while walking around your island, simply press Y when standing on top of or near the item. By doing this, your Villager will pick up whatever the item is and immediately add it to your inventory.

You’re sometimes going to want to just keep continuously pressing Y as you walk in certain areas, as all of the non-plain green grass above are weeds that you can pick up and add to your inventory. It may not look as obvious as say a tree branch in the way, but you can still pick them up and use them for other means as we discussed in another guide that you can find here.