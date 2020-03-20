Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes you on a vacation to your own island that you get to build up exactly how you would like it. This means the placing of tents and eventually houses, but you will also notice there are a lot of trees found all throughout the island. These trees can provide you with great items, such as fruit, though they can be a bit of a menace by taking up a lot of prime real estate. There may be a part of the island you want to move your house to with a tree in the way, so knowing how to remove trees is vital and this guide will break down what you must do to pull this off.

How To Remove Trees

Removing trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not just as simple as walking up to it and removing it or moving it out of the way without any help. Instead, you will need the right tools to do it, with the first thing you need to acquire being the shovel. This can either be bought or crafted, which you can read more about in the guide for how to get the shovel.

After getting the shovel, we’re going to need a little more help first before removing the tree. The next item you’re going to need is some fruit, which you likely have in your inventory. If not, go and shake some off of trees on the island and make sure to pick them up to put them in your inventory.

Once you have the shovel and fruit, go to your inventory and select the fruit and eat it. This will give your Villager a bit of a power boost for the time being, allowing you to do things you could not normally do. This includes digging up a tree with the shovel, which can be done by just standing next to the tree and pressing A.

Digging up a tree will add the tree to your inventory, which allows you to go place it elsewhere on the island. This means you can really shape the look of the island in yet another way by moving the trees around to exactly where you would like. Just remember you will need to keep using fruit to dig up more trees.