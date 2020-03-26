You spend a huge amount of time talking to Tom Nook early on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Yet after a certain point you might drift apart. Perhaps something gets in the way, or you’re just busy with your activities around the island. And then a new face shows up and the whole relationship changes. Of course, I’m talking about the new Resident Services building, which changes everything about the vital office. Once it arrives you might want to know how to talk to Tom Nook and Isabelle in Resident Services in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Talk to Tom Nook and Isabelle in Resident Services

If you’ve been playing actively since launch you should be upgrading Resident Services either today or some time this week. If not, be sure to check out that guide on how to do it. Once it arrives the whole thing changes, with Tom Nook taking over infrastructure and a few other tasks, while Isabelle arrives and begins managing the residents themselves. To use these services just talk to either of them, but they’re so far away from the desk you might struggle to gain their attention.

To talk to them you actually just sit down in the chairs at the front desk. Walk up to either the left side for Tom Nook, or the right side for Isabelle, then walk toward them until your character jumps up into the chair. The specific character you need will rush over and start talking to you. From there just choose the option for whatever you’re wanting to do and you’ll be good to go.

That’s how to talk to Tom Nook and Isabelle in Resident Services in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It seems so simple once you know it, but many players struggled with it since it kind of comes out of nowhere.