Remember when Animal Crossing amiibo were unpopular and seen as a bit of a failure? Nope! Not anymore. Now they are part of what will surely be one of the biggest games of the year. And they offer some cool rewards for those who picked up the plastic figures and cards. But while they’re in there, the game doesn’t direct you to use them like previous amiibo supporting titles. So to explain, here’s how to use amiibo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Use amiibo

The first way you’ll probably be able to use those old Animal Crossing amiibo is by speaking with Harv. Who is Harv? He’s a random villager that will show up and hang around Resident Services from time to time. Anyone who shows up here is usually an important part of the game, which is true for this guy as well since he is one of the best ways to utilize your amiibo figures and cards.

Speak with him and he’ll tell you about Harv’s Island, which can then be accessed any time from Dodo Airlines. Just head to the island and you’ll be introduced to Photopia, where Harv will take pictures of you with any of the characters from your amiibo. At least, it’s kind of them. They’re not really there, but you get a cool picture out of it. You’ll see what I mean when you try it out, and any pictures can be purchased as posters from the Nooks.

The next way to use amiibo involves the Campsite, a returning feature from previous games. This unlocks as soon as you upgrade Resident Services and is a great place to meet new villagers. And using amiibo you can bring specific ones to the Campsite so you can invite them to live in your town. It’s a great way to get more villagers as well.

And that’s how to use amiibo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.