Animal Crossing New Horizons – How to Watch Fireworks

Fireworks have been added to Animal Crossing New Horizons with the latest update to the game. This limited-time special event will take place at numerous times over the course of the coming month. For the month of August there will be five different times that you can watch Fireworks in ACNH. In this guide we’ll explain exactly when and where you can watch the fireworks.

When to watch Fireworks ACNH

August 2nd, 2020 at 7pm

August 9th, 2020 at 7pm

August 16th, 2020 at 7pm

August 23rd, 2020 at 7pm

August 30th, 2020 at 7pm

Where to watch Fireworks in ACNH

You watch the fireworks on your island.

To get access to the fireworks displays you need to update Animal Crossing New Horizons to version 1.40.

Alongside the fireworks show you can also enter Redd’s Raffle on Sundays. By using Bells to purchase raffle tickets you can win different prizes like different colored balloons, fans, and other festive items. Isabelle will also be giving away party favors as well during the events. Isabelle will give you one of four different Bopper head wear pieces that you can wear.

Watching Custom Fireworks

You can also customize the show by using custom fireworks patterns. Custom patterns that you have stored on your Nook Phone can be turned into the fireworks displays shown in the night sky during the limited time event in August. Downloading the Animal Crossing New Horizons Summer Update Wave 2 patch will get you access to these fireworks, island backup, King Tut’s mask, and more.