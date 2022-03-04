Animal Crossing: New Horizons March 2022 Update: All the New Events, Fish, Bugs, and Items

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have received its last major update with the 2.0 Patch, players can still find things to be excited about, especially when Nintendo continues to add new items into the game! With a new month just beginning, you still have plenty of time to get your hands on some of the new items, fish, and bugs that are in your world.

But, what did they add in for the month of March? Find out here when we detail all of the new additions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – What’s New This Month?

You’ll find a new set of bugs, fish, and items in the world of Animal Crossing every new month, and here are the new additions that you’ll see in March, alongside their selling prices;

New Bugs – March 2022

Northern Hemisphere Bugs

Yellow Butterfly – 160 Bells

Tiger Butterfly – 240 Bells

Peacock Butterfly – 2,500 Bells

Mantis – 430 Bells

Orchid Mantis – 2,400 Bells

Honeybee – 200 Bells

Stinkbug – 120 Bells

Man-Faced Stinkbug – 1,000 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Bugs

Common Butterfly – 160 Bells

Yellow Butterfly – 160 Bells

Monarch Butterfly – 140 Bells

Cricket -130 Bells

Bell Cricket – 430 Bells

Red Dragonfly – 180 Bells

Violin Beetle – 450 Bells

Pill Bug -250 Bells

Centipede -300 Bells

New Fish – March 2022

Northern Hemisphere Fish

Tadpole – 100 Bells

Loach – 400 Bells

Cherry Salmon – 1,000 Bells

Char – 3,800 Bells

Golden Trout – 15,000 Bells

Barred Knifejaw – 5,000 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Fish

Pike – 1,800 Bells

Cherry Salmon – 1,000 Bells

Char – 3,800 Bells

Golden Trout – 15,000 Bells

Salmon – 700 Bells

King Salmon – 1,800 Bells

Mitten Crab – 2,000 Bells

Sturgeon – 10,000 Bells

Northern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures

Turban Shell – 1,000 Bells

Chambered Nautilus – 1,800 Bells

Umbrella Octopus – 6,000 Bells

Firefly Squid – 1,400 Bells

Spider Crab – 12,000 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures

Oyster – 2,000 Bells

Turban Shell – 1,000 Bells

Chambered Nautilus – 1,800 Bells

Umbrella Octopus – 6,000 Bells

Sweet Shrimp – 1,400 Bells

New Events – March 2022

Hinamatsuri – March 3

Hinaningyo – 2,560 Bells

Blossom Lantern – 2,400 Bells

PI Day – March 1st thru March 14th

Pi Pie – 314 Bells

Shamrock Day – March 10th thru March 17th

Shamrock Door Plate – 1,200 Bells

Shamrock Rug – 1,500 Bells

Shamrock Soda – 1,000 Bells

Shamrock Hat – 1320 Bells

Shamrock Glasses – 1,100 Bells

Shamrock Suit – 3,000 Bells

Shamrock Shoes – 1,680 Bells

April Fools Day: March 26th thru April 1st

Whoopee Cushion – 400 Bells

As you can see, there are a lot of new things for players of the relaxing vacation game to enjoy! Be it from fishing to catching bugs and everything in between, Animal Crossing is a game that just about everybody can enjoy. The fact that Nintendo changes things up monthly allows players who may have gotten everything they needed in previous months an opportunity to come back and see what’s new is a welcome change to the formula! And with the addition of DLC to the base game, players who have been away for a while longer have plenty of new things to do!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.