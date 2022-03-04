Animal Crossing: New Horizons March 2022 Update: All the New Events, Fish, Bugs, and Items

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have received its last major update with the 2.0 Patch, players can still find things to be excited about, especially when Nintendo continues to add new items into the game! With a new month just beginning, you still have plenty of time to get your hands on some of the new items, fish, and bugs that are in your world.
But, what did they add in for the month of March? Find out here when we detail all of the new additions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – What’s New This Month?
You’ll find a new set of bugs, fish, and items in the world of Animal Crossing every new month, and here are the new additions that you’ll see in March, alongside their selling prices;
New Bugs – March 2022
Northern Hemisphere Bugs
- Yellow Butterfly – 160 Bells
- Tiger Butterfly – 240 Bells
- Peacock Butterfly – 2,500 Bells
- Mantis – 430 Bells
- Orchid Mantis – 2,400 Bells
- Honeybee – 200 Bells
- Stinkbug – 120 Bells
- Man-Faced Stinkbug – 1,000 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Bugs
- Common Butterfly – 160 Bells
- Yellow Butterfly – 160 Bells
- Monarch Butterfly – 140 Bells
- Cricket -130 Bells
- Bell Cricket – 430 Bells
- Red Dragonfly – 180 Bells
- Violin Beetle – 450 Bells
- Pill Bug -250 Bells
- Centipede -300 Bells
New Fish – March 2022
Northern Hemisphere Fish
- Tadpole – 100 Bells
- Loach – 400 Bells
- Cherry Salmon – 1,000 Bells
- Char – 3,800 Bells
- Golden Trout – 15,000 Bells
- Barred Knifejaw – 5,000 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Fish
- Pike – 1,800 Bells
- Cherry Salmon – 1,000 Bells
- Char – 3,800 Bells
- Golden Trout – 15,000 Bells
- Salmon – 700 Bells
- King Salmon – 1,800 Bells
- Mitten Crab – 2,000 Bells
- Sturgeon – 10,000 Bells
Northern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures
- Turban Shell – 1,000 Bells
- Chambered Nautilus – 1,800 Bells
- Umbrella Octopus – 6,000 Bells
- Firefly Squid – 1,400 Bells
- Spider Crab – 12,000 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Deep-Sea Creatures
- Oyster – 2,000 Bells
- Turban Shell – 1,000 Bells
- Chambered Nautilus – 1,800 Bells
- Umbrella Octopus – 6,000 Bells
- Sweet Shrimp – 1,400 Bells
New Events – March 2022
Hinamatsuri – March 3
- Hinaningyo – 2,560 Bells
- Blossom Lantern – 2,400 Bells
PI Day – March 1st thru March 14th
- Pi Pie – 314 Bells
Shamrock Day – March 10th thru March 17th
- Shamrock Door Plate – 1,200 Bells
- Shamrock Rug – 1,500 Bells
- Shamrock Soda – 1,000 Bells
- Shamrock Hat – 1320 Bells
- Shamrock Glasses – 1,100 Bells
- Shamrock Suit – 3,000 Bells
- Shamrock Shoes – 1,680 Bells
April Fools Day: March 26th thru April 1st
- Whoopee Cushion – 400 Bells
As you can see, there are a lot of new things for players of the relaxing vacation game to enjoy! Be it from fishing to catching bugs and everything in between, Animal Crossing is a game that just about everybody can enjoy. The fact that Nintendo changes things up monthly allows players who may have gotten everything they needed in previous months an opportunity to come back and see what’s new is a welcome change to the formula! And with the addition of DLC to the base game, players who have been away for a while longer have plenty of new things to do!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.