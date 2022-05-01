Animal Crossing New Horizons May 2022 Update: All the New Events, Fish, Bugs, and Items

April showers may bring May Showers, but it also happens to bring a whole new set of things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As April comes to a close, you’ll find a whole new set of bugs, fish, and more to get your hands on in the game.
Let’s take a look at all of the new critters that will be enhabiting your island shortly, as well as the new events that you’ll be able to partake in! While the life of an island dweller may be more about relaxing than anything else, you’ll have plenty of things to do!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons- What’s New This Month?
You’ll find a new set of bugs, fish, and items in the world of Animal Crossing every new month, and here are the new additions that you’ll see in May, alongside their selling prices;
New Bugs – May 22
Northern Hemisphere Bugs
- Great Purple Emperor – 3000 Bells
- Banded Dragonfly – 4500 Bells
- Pondskater – 130 Bells
- Diving Beetle – 800 Bells
- Violin Beetle – 450 Bells
- Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing – 4000 Bells
- Rosalia Batesi Beetle – 3000 Bells
- Scorpion – 8000 Bells
Southern Hemisphere Bugs
- Damselfly – 500 Bells
- Mole Cricket – 500 Bells
- Tarantula – 8000 Bells
New Fish – May 22
Northern Hemisphere
- Frog – 120 Bells
- Catfish – 800 Bells
- Nibble Fish – 1500 Bells
- Angelfish – 3000 Bells
- Betta – 2500 Bells
- Rainbowfish – 800
- Giant Trevally – 4500 Bells
- Mahi-mahi – 6000 Bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Bitterling – 900 Bells
- Blowfish – 5000 Bells
- Tuna – 7000 Bells
- Blue Marlin – 10,000 Bells
- Football Fish – 2500 Bells
Deep-Sea Creatures – May 22
Northern Hemisphere
- Sea urchin – 1700 Bells
- Slate Pencil Urchin – 2000 Bells
- Gigas Giant Clam – 15,000 Bells
- Spotted Garden Eel – 1100 Bells
- Vampire Squid – 10,000 Bells
Southern Hemisphere
- Sea Cucumber – 500 Bells
- Sea Pig – 10,000 Bells
- Dungeness Crab – 1900 Bells
- Snow Crab – 6000 Bells
- Red King Crab – 8000 Bells
New Events – May 22
Children’s Day: April 28th – May 5th
-
- Carp Banner
- Newsprint Helmet
May Day: May 1st – May 7th
-
- Complete May Day Tour for Rover Prize
Mother’s Day: Varies By Region, May 8th for the United States
-
- Thank-You Mom Mug
- Carnations
International Museum Day: May 18th – May 31st
-
- Complete Stamp Rally for Gold Museum Plaques
Cheese Rolling: May 22nd – May 31st
-
- Double Gloucester Cheese
And there we go! All of the new content coming in May, and will be available to you very soon! For those that haven’t been on the game for a while, there is so much new content that is ready to go, from cooking and cleaning to a whole new island that you’ll be able to help create dream homes for your favorite villagers!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.