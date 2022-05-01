Animal Crossing New Horizons May 2022 Update: All the New Events, Fish, Bugs, and Items

April showers may bring May Showers, but it also happens to bring a whole new set of things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As April comes to a close, you’ll find a whole new set of bugs, fish, and more to get your hands on in the game.

Let’s take a look at all of the new critters that will be enhabiting your island shortly, as well as the new events that you’ll be able to partake in! While the life of an island dweller may be more about relaxing than anything else, you’ll have plenty of things to do!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons- What’s New This Month?

You’ll find a new set of bugs, fish, and items in the world of Animal Crossing every new month, and here are the new additions that you’ll see in May, alongside their selling prices;

New Bugs – May 22

Northern Hemisphere Bugs

Great Purple Emperor – 3000 Bells

Banded Dragonfly – 4500 Bells

Pondskater – 130 Bells

Diving Beetle – 800 Bells

Violin Beetle – 450 Bells

Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing – 4000 Bells

Rosalia Batesi Beetle – 3000 Bells

Scorpion – 8000 Bells

Southern Hemisphere Bugs

Damselfly – 500 Bells

Mole Cricket – 500 Bells

Tarantula – 8000 Bells

New Fish – May 22

Northern Hemisphere

Frog – 120 Bells

Catfish – 800 Bells

Nibble Fish – 1500 Bells

Angelfish – 3000 Bells

Betta – 2500 Bells

Rainbowfish – 800

Giant Trevally – 4500 Bells

Mahi-mahi – 6000 Bells

Southern Hemisphere

Bitterling – 900 Bells

Blowfish – 5000 Bells

Tuna – 7000 Bells

Blue Marlin – 10,000 Bells

Football Fish – 2500 Bells

Deep-Sea Creatures – May 22

Northern Hemisphere

Sea urchin – 1700 Bells

Slate Pencil Urchin – 2000 Bells

Gigas Giant Clam – 15,000 Bells

Spotted Garden Eel – 1100 Bells

Vampire Squid – 10,000 Bells

Southern Hemisphere

Sea Cucumber – 500 Bells

Sea Pig – 10,000 Bells

Dungeness Crab – 1900 Bells

Snow Crab – 6000 Bells

Red King Crab – 8000 Bells

New Events – May 22

Children’s Day: April 28th – May 5th

Carp Banner Newsprint Helmet



May Day: May 1st – May 7th

Complete May Day Tour for Rover Prize



Mother’s Day: Varies By Region, May 8th for the United States

Thank-You Mom Mug Carnations



International Museum Day: May 18th – May 31st

Complete Stamp Rally for Gold Museum Plaques



Cheese Rolling: May 22nd – May 31st

Double Gloucester Cheese



And there we go! All of the new content coming in May, and will be available to you very soon! For those that haven’t been on the game for a while, there is so much new content that is ready to go, from cooking and cleaning to a whole new island that you’ll be able to help create dream homes for your favorite villagers!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.