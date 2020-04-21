Following Bunny Day and the Cherry Blossoms events, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players were all waiting to see what was next. Nature Day is the answer, acting as an in-game ecquivalent to Earth Day in the real world. This environmentally focused seasonal event hasn’t started just yet, but we wanted to explain a few things you can expect out of it. Let’s break down what we know so far in this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day guide, explaining when it is and what to expect.

When is Nature Day

Nature Day will take place starting April 23rd and going until May 4th. The seasonal event will be added to the game via an update, so make sure you have the latest version before trying to take part. Once you have the update you just need to wait. Nature Day will kick off at 5am on April 23rd and won’t require any input from you. It already seems like a more laid back event than Bunny Day was, though it’s also more open with information than Cherry Blossom season. So it seems the game is already looking like what we wanted right after those events concluded. So now that you know when it is, you might wonder what the event will actually feature.

What is Happening During Nature Day

With the event not available just yet all we have to go on is what Nintendo has shared, which isn’t a whole lot. However, with just this little info we can explain a few things that will definitely be happening during the Nature Day event. First off, there will be a special Nook Miles+ promotion. Special tasks will be assigned on a daily basis (possibly more), offering boosted Nook Miles rewards. These seem to all be focused on nature, of course, with tasks such as planting bushes (see more here).

Leif and his Garden Shop will also likely be a big part of Nature Day. Bushes arrive through his shop, so he likely will set up camp in your town square for a while. Normally Leif’s Garden Shop is a random occurence, like when Flick comes to your island. But with bushes just being added and being featured in a few upcoming events, expect to see more of him during the Nature Day event.

But that’s all we know so far, expect updates to this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day guide as the event arrives and players get a chance to explore more about it and what it offers.