You may have completely lost track of time as you’re stuck at home with little to do other than play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the game surely hasn’t. And in just a few days a new month will be upon us with the end of April and the beginning of May. As the game operates off a real-time calendar and clock, this change isn’t just ornamental. Lots of new stuff has already appeared in the game, especially since the last update, but the usual changes are all still there too. Here’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Fish in May – Northern Hemisphere

Fish Name Price Location Time Shadow size Angelfish 3,000 River 4pm – 9am Small Betta 2,500 River 9am – 4pm Small Catfish 800 Pond 4pm – 9am Medium-large Frog 120 Pond Anytime Small Giant trevally 4,500 Pier Anytime Large Mahi-mahi 6,000 Pier Anytime Large Nibble fish 1,500 River 9am – 4pm Tiny Rainbowfish 800 River 9am – 4pm Tiny

New Bugs in May – Northern Hemisphere

Bug Name Price Location Time Banded dragonfly 4,500 Flying 8am – 5pm Diving beetle 800 On fresh water 8am – 7pm Great purple emperor 3,000 Flying 4am – 7pm Pondskater 130 On fresh water 8am – 7pm Queen Alexandra’s birdwing 4,000 Flying 8am – 4pm Rosalia batesi beetle 3,000 On tree stumps Anytime Scorpion 8,000 Ground 7pm – 4am Violin beetle 450 On tree stumps Anytime

New Fish in May – Southern Hemisphere

Fish Name Price Location Time Shadow size Bitterling 900 River Anytime Tiny Blowfish 5,000 Sea 6pm – 4am Medium-small Blue marlin 10,000 Pier Anytime Huge Football fish 2,500 Sea 4pm – 9am Medium-large Tuna 7,000 Pier Anytime Huge

New Bugs in April – Southern Hemisphere

Bug Name Price Location Time Damselfly 500 Flying Anytime Mole cricket 500 Underground Anytime Tarantula 8,000 Ground 7pm – 4am

As you can see, there’s quite a few changes coming. You’ll definitely want to get those fishing rods and bug nets crafted and ready to go. And with just a few days left in April, make sure you check out which fish and bugs to catch before the month ends. Make sure you get them turned into Blathers at the museum and then you can get started on the new fish and bugs to catch in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.