Animal Crossing: New Horizons – New Fish and Bugs to Catch in May

What new fish and bug species are coming in May?

April 27th, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

You may have completely lost track of time as you’re stuck at home with little to do other than play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the game surely hasn’t. And in just a few days a new month will be upon us with the end of April and the beginning of May. As the game operates off a real-time calendar and clock, this change isn’t just ornamental. Lots of new stuff has already appeared in the game, especially since the last update, but the usual changes are all still there too. Here’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Fish in May – Northern Hemisphere

Fish NamePriceLocationTimeShadow size
Angelfish3,000River4pm – 9amSmall
Betta2,500River9am – 4pmSmall
Catfish800Pond4pm – 9amMedium-large
Frog120PondAnytimeSmall
Giant trevally4,500PierAnytimeLarge
Mahi-mahi6,000PierAnytimeLarge
Nibble fish1,500River9am – 4pmTiny
Rainbowfish800River9am – 4pmTiny

New Bugs in May – Northern Hemisphere

Bug NamePriceLocationTime
Banded dragonfly4,500Flying8am – 5pm
Diving beetle800On fresh water8am – 7pm
Great purple emperor3,000Flying4am – 7pm
Pondskater130On fresh water8am – 7pm
Queen Alexandra’s birdwing4,000Flying8am – 4pm
Rosalia batesi beetle3,000On tree stumpsAnytime
Scorpion8,000Ground7pm – 4am
Violin beetle450On tree stumpsAnytime

New Fish in May – Southern Hemisphere

Fish NamePriceLocationTimeShadow size
Bitterling900RiverAnytimeTiny
Blowfish5,000Sea6pm – 4amMedium-small
Blue marlin10,000PierAnytimeHuge
Football fish2,500Sea4pm – 9amMedium-large
Tuna7,000PierAnytimeHuge

New Bugs in April – Southern Hemisphere

Bug NamePriceLocationTime
Damselfly500FlyingAnytime
Mole cricket500UndergroundAnytime
Tarantula8,000Ground7pm – 4am

As you can see, there’s quite a few changes coming. You’ll definitely want to get those fishing rods and bug nets crafted and ready to go. And with just a few days left in April, make sure you check out which fish and bugs to catch before the month ends. Make sure you get them turned into Blathers at the museum and then you can get started on the new fish and bugs to catch in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

