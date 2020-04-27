You may have completely lost track of time as you’re stuck at home with little to do other than play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the game surely hasn’t. And in just a few days a new month will be upon us with the end of April and the beginning of May. As the game operates off a real-time calendar and clock, this change isn’t just ornamental. Lots of new stuff has already appeared in the game, especially since the last update, but the usual changes are all still there too. Here’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
New Fish in May – Northern Hemisphere
|Fish Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Shadow size
|Angelfish
|3,000
|River
|4pm – 9am
|Small
|Betta
|2,500
|River
|9am – 4pm
|Small
|Catfish
|800
|Pond
|4pm – 9am
|Medium-large
|Frog
|120
|Pond
|Anytime
|Small
|Giant trevally
|4,500
|Pier
|Anytime
|Large
|Mahi-mahi
|6,000
|Pier
|Anytime
|Large
|Nibble fish
|1,500
|River
|9am – 4pm
|Tiny
|Rainbowfish
|800
|River
|9am – 4pm
|Tiny
New Bugs in May – Northern Hemisphere
|Bug Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Banded dragonfly
|4,500
|Flying
|8am – 5pm
|Diving beetle
|800
|On fresh water
|8am – 7pm
|Great purple emperor
|3,000
|Flying
|4am – 7pm
|Pondskater
|130
|On fresh water
|8am – 7pm
|Queen Alexandra’s birdwing
|4,000
|Flying
|8am – 4pm
|Rosalia batesi beetle
|3,000
|On tree stumps
|Anytime
|Scorpion
|8,000
|Ground
|7pm – 4am
|Violin beetle
|450
|On tree stumps
|Anytime
New Fish in May – Southern Hemisphere
|Fish Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Shadow size
|Bitterling
|900
|River
|Anytime
|Tiny
|Blowfish
|5,000
|Sea
|6pm – 4am
|Medium-small
|Blue marlin
|10,000
|Pier
|Anytime
|Huge
|Football fish
|2,500
|Sea
|4pm – 9am
|Medium-large
|Tuna
|7,000
|Pier
|Anytime
|Huge
New Bugs in April – Southern Hemisphere
|Bug Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Damselfly
|500
|Flying
|Anytime
|Mole cricket
|500
|Underground
|Anytime
|Tarantula
|8,000
|Ground
|7pm – 4am
As you can see, there’s quite a few changes coming. You’ll definitely want to get those fishing rods and bug nets crafted and ready to go. And with just a few days left in April, make sure you check out which fish and bugs to catch before the month ends. Make sure you get them turned into Blathers at the museum and then you can get started on the new fish and bugs to catch in May in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.