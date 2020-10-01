Animal Crossing – New Fish, Bugs, and Sea Creatures for October

October is finally here, which means a new set of fish, bugs, and sea creatures will start showing up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Before the Halloween festivities start later this month, be on the lookout for these new creatures on your island. As per usual, Blathers is always accepting new donations as the museum, and you’ll be able to come one step closer to completing your Critterpedia this month. Here are all the new fish, bugs, and sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the month of October.

As the temperatures start to cool down in the Northern Hemisphere, not as many critters will be showing up on your Animal Crossing island. Many fish, bugs, and sea creatures that favor the summer heat will be going away before winter comes, but that means critters that love the cold will start to show up in the coming months. Be sure to grab any critter you’ve missed before they go away, and check out our September fish, bugs, and sea creatures guide to see what happened last month.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons October Bugs

Bug Months Available Time Available Location Price Ladybug March to June/October 8 AM to 5 PM Flowers 200

Animal Crossing: New Horizons October Fish

Fish Months Available Time Available Location Price Dab October to April All Day Ocean 200 Yellow Perch October to March All Day River 240

Animal Crossing: New Horizons October Sea Creatures